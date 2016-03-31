Album Review: Dan Patlansky

Classy seventh LP from South African blues-rock bright spark.

DAN PATLANSKY’S previous album, Dear Silence Thieves, was about proving he had tunes to back up his virtuosic, Stevie Ray Vaughan-esque chops. It was also about introducing him to the UK, as he’d hitherto been largely confined to South Africa. Intro-Vertigo, however, is about building on that, and showing that the brilliant likes of Backbite weren’t one-offs.

Has he succeeded? Yes. There’s more to come from Patlansky, but Intro-Vertigo cements him as a serious player in modern blues-rock (not just a really good guitarist). There’s an easiness that propels his songwriter credibility, aided by his natural aptitude as a singer.

There are highlights, Stop The Messin’ being a notable one. A stylish Lenny Kravitz-tinged sass fest, it oozes randy assurance: ‘Share thoughts on what you are cravin’,’ he sings, ‘tell me you like misbehavin’…’ Not that he’s abandoned his guitar nerd roots, or his taste for the more traditional, 12-bar side of blues. The whole record pays ample respects to Vaughan, BB King and others. Feel-good shuffle Poor Old John is so SRV it should come with its own Stetson and beat-up Fender Strat (Patlansky himself has yet to go beyond the beanie, but anyone who’s seen him live will know his own Strat looks like it’s been lobbed around a bit too).

Patlansky can and will fly higher, but this groovy oeuvre still has the kind of spark that makes him a refreshing presence on the scene.