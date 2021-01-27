ZZ Top’s Gimme All Your Lovin’ played on eight ukuleles is a sweet reminder of a more innocent world

The arrival of a new year is traditionally a time filled with optimism, hope and the joy of new possibilities. As a new dawn breaks each January morning, we greet the world with a new sense of purpose and expectation: this year, we tell ourselves, will be The One.



How’s that working out for everyone?



Back in March 2000, when the UK went into lockdown for the first time in an attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confidently told the nation that these temporary restrictions would serve to safeguard our future: “We can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks,” Johnson stated, “and I’m absolutely confident that we can send coronavirus packing in this country.”

Sigh.



Still in lockdown, minus 100,000 UK citizens, and facing up to the very real possibility of another calendar year devoid of live gigs or festivals, it’s a good thing we have music to offer escapism, uplift our spirits and transport us to a better place.



Right on cue, then, please welcome The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain with a new, and decidedly joyous, take on ZZ Top’s evergreen boogie anthem Gimme All Your Lovin’, which for four and a half minutes will blow away the clouds overhead, and usher in images of blue skies, sticky summer heat, BBQs, beers, flirting and FUN.

If this floats your boat, pop over to the Orchestra’s YouTube channel to check out their spirited takes on classic anthems by AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, The Who, Elton John and more.



Thanks y’all!