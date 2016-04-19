Wolfmother's Andrew Stockdale on rock's rising stock

Wolfmother mainman Andrew Stockdale believes rock is enjoying an upsurge in popularity and that the genre has a bright future.

The Australian rockers released their fourth album Victorious earlier this year and Stockdale says he only needs to look at his own band’s audience to see that rock is thriving.

He tells WikiMetal: “I think that people who love rock’n’roll seem to love it even more now. They seem like they wanna see it continue and grow. It’s nice.

“People who come to Wolfmother gigs, whatever kind of music they’re into – whether it’s electro, pop, folk, metal – they usually like it. They walk away and they get it. There’s something in it for everyone.”

The singer/guitarist adds that rock is one of the few genres that appeal to people of all ages.

He says: “Since we started we’ve had all kinds – young and old, kids to grandparents and 20-somethings out there partying. It’s always been a bit of everything. The last few gigs we’ve played I’ve noticed a new wave of the new 20-year-old kids who are getting into it.”

Wolfmother’s 2016 touring schedule continues with a show in London on Wednesday (April 20).

Apr 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Apr 22: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Apr 23: Weisbaden Schlachtof, Germany

Apr 25: Paris Le Trianon, France

Apr 26: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Apr 27: Brussels AB, Belgium

Apr 29: Groningen Oosterpoort, Netherlands

Apr 30: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

May 01: Hamburg Gross Freiheit, Germany

May 02: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

May 04: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

May 05: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

May 06: Stockholm Gruna Lund, Sweden

May 08: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

May 09: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

May 10: Munich Kesselhaud, Germany

May 13: Barcelona Apolo 1, Spain

May 14: Bilbao Kristonfest, Spain

May 20-22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20-22: Rock’n Derby, NY

May 22: Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, NY

Jun 03: Santa Barbara92.9 KJEE Summer Round Up, CA

Jun 04: Mountain View Live 105 BFD, CA

Jun 05: Chula vista X-Fest, CA

Aug 12: Taubertal Festival, Germany

Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 19: Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 19-21: Highfield Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Lowlands Festival, Netherlands

Aug 28: Victorious Festival, UK

Aug 30: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Sep 02: Helsinki Circus, Finland