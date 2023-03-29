Wes Borland is auctioning off a load of gear from your favourite Limp Bizkit songs

Wes Borland has partnered with Analogr, an auction house which sells the "world's finest selection of rare, one-of-a-kind studio gear and memorabilia".

The partnership will see the Limp Bizkit guitarist put a collection of his touring and recording gear under the hammer, including his first Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier amplifier head used to record Three Dollar Bill, Y'all.

Other items include his Yamaha CV820WB Signature Artists Series Prototype Guitar, his Neotek Console, his 12 String Guild Acoustic used for the 9/11 Wish You Were Here performance, his original green touring flight case with custom artwork used in Limp Bizkit, various recording guitars, stage clothing, and oil paintings.

In a video discussing the collection, Borland says: "I have been a gear head for 25 years. My mother calls me a hoarder...

"This is what happens when you’re a musician who’s able to buy gear for a long time. This is almost embarrassing to me, because it’s not even all of my gear.”

Speaking of the aforementioned amplifier head, which is estimated to sell for around $4,000 to $8,000, he notes: "This was my first touring head. Three Dollar Bill was recorded on this. It was the only head I had live at one point – just going out [on the road] with no backup."

Of his custom shop prototype (the second one made) of Borland’s signature guitar, the Yamaha CV820WB, which will also be up for auction, he says: “It was kind of based on a [Fender] Starcaster; in some ways based on a German carve on this weird single cutaway-style body and having this weird offset look," before adding: "I’ll miss it, but it’s also been in storage so long that I have to be an adult here".

View the full collection over on Analogr's website.