Weezer drummer slick frisbee feat

Weezer drummer Pat Wilson shows the safest pair of hands in rock by catching a frisbee without missing a beat.

During a gig in Florida, a frisbee is sent towards the stage from the crowd and Wilson deftly catches it with one hand, then puts it between his teeth all while continuing to play the drums – to loud roars from the audience.

The video below includes two angles of Wilson’s feat, with one showing frontman Rivers Cuomo looking bewildered at the crowd’s sudden cheering.

Cuomo later acknowledged his bandmate’s skills and tweeted: “One more reason @patrick_wilson is my favourite drummer in the world.”

Weezer’s last album was 2010’s Hurley.

Pat Wilson’s frisbee stunt