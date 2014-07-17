Wayne's World was Lambert's intro to Queen

Adam Lambert first discovered Queen during the famous Wayne's World Bohemian Rhapsody scene.

The singing sensation was 10-years-old when he saw Mike Myers and Dana Carvey belting out the track in animated fashion in the smash hit 1992 film.

The hilarious scene won the approval of original Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May said last month. Nobody could have guessed the man who would full in for Mercury years later was discovering the band from that movie scene.

He recalls telling his dad he thought the song was “cool” and he was soon introduced to the band’s back catalogue.

Lambert is currently performing with Queen heroes Brian May and Roger Taylor as Queen And Adam Lambert on a mammoth North American tour.

Lambert appeared on TV talent show American Idol and later landed a role on Glee. He has also released two solo albums, with a third in the works. Lambert tells the Oakland Press: “As a kid, I think that’s the first time hearing something and wanting to know more about it. I thought, ‘What is this song? It’s so cool.’ And my dad said, ‘Here, son, this is Queen’.”

Decades later, Lambert says his dad is as stunned as everyone else that the 32-year-old is on stage with May and Taylor. He adds: “He’s like, ‘Holy shit. You’re on stage with Queen! I can’t believe it.

“If someone had said to me, ‘By the way, you’re gonna be on stage at Madison Square Garden with them in five years,’ I would’ve laughed in their face. It’s an honour. I’m very humbled and very lucky I get to do this.”

On Lambert’s contribution to the live show, Taylor says: “He’s sensational. I describe him as almost a camp Elvis. He has this unbelievable range, because Freddie had a great range. Adam can really cover it. He’s an extraordinary singer and a real talent. I feel he fits into our sort of theatricality. It was very comfortable.”

Queen have made no plans beyond the current tour, which will be followed up by four shows in Australia.