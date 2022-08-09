Watch this brilliant metalhead accurately sum up every type of metal fan you'll see at a festival

We're still thankfully weeks away from the end of the festival season, and if you're eager festival beavers like us, you'll hopefully still have a few more events left on your schedule before the summer is out.

In the run up to the UK's Bloodstock Festival this weekend, one metalhead TikTok-er called Matthew Scar has summed up all the different types of metal fans he's spotted in crowds over the years, and it's a pretty relatable watch.

Taking in everyone from the "unimpressed", arms-folded brand of metalhead to the "Omg I love these guys" super-fan, it's an impressively accurate run-through that you will almost certainly recognise yourself in.

Users in the comments are also delighted to watch their own festival personas played out and suggest additions to the video - which has even attracted some heavy metal famous fans. Believe it or not, none other than Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen gets involved, suggesting: "air drummers is also one! And people who know all the lyrics and sing like their life depends on it".

Another user says: "If I'm in the first row I'm a headbanger, but if I'm somewhere else I dance like it's Britney".

With plenty of suggestions offered, Matthew has already made a second part to the original video, this time including "the phone guy", "that friend that drags you in the pit", the person that "holds their pee to save the front row spot", the "quiet but EXTREMELY SATISFIED headbanger" and more.

Check out the videos below and make sure you remember to channel your favourite at whatever festivals you find yourself at before the summer is out.