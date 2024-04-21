"I think he'd like to see a wall of death": Watch side-stage footage of Sleep Token teaming up with a masked Oli Sykes during Bring Me The Horizon's Brisbane show

Sleep Token might be masked and anonymous, but that doesn't mean the band don't have undeniable star quality. Currently wrapping up a massive Australian tour with Bring Me The Horizon, Make Them Suffer and Daine, fans in Brisbane were treated to something extra special when guitarist IV was brought out to provide guest vocals on Sempiternal classic Antivist during BMTH's headline set at Riverstage.

Naturally, fans of both bands have lost their minds over the team-up, flooding the internet with footage of the collab. Even Sleep Token bassist III couldn't resist sharing, putting up some side-stage footage on his Instagram stories (though you'll have to be quick if you want to see it, as footage is removed after 24 hours!). Fans have since taken the footage and uploaded it on their own channels, so you can see how the collab looked from backstage.

A post shared by 🪐💙𝒏𝒐𝒕𝑴𝒐𝒐𝒏𝑫𝒖𝒔𝒕💜🌙 (@notmoondust_mean) A photo posted by on

The Sleep Token/Bring Me The Horizon love-in looks to go both ways, too. While IV came on to sing the track, it appears BMTH vocalist Oli Sykes took the opportunity to don one of the band's old masks, Sleep Token unveiling new designs as part of their massive Wembley Arena headline performance in December last year.

Watch more footage of the collab below.

A post shared by sleeptoken_eden (@sleeptoken_eden) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Worshipper (@sleepingtoken) A photo posted by on

This will surely fuel speculation for a future studio collab between Sleep Token and Bring Me The Horizon - BMTH certainly have precedent for it - but even if nothing comes about, both bands still have massive plans for the year ahead.

Bring Me The Horizon are currently preparing for the release of Post Human: Nex Gen, the follow-up to 2020's Post-Human: Survival Horror which is expected in summer 2024. The band also have a string of festival appearances planned, including the second edition of Sick New World in Las Vegas next week and appearances at European festivals, kicking off with Poland's Mystic Festival on June 8.

While Sleep Token haven't yet announced a follow-up to their breakout third album Take Me Back To Eden, the news that the band have signed to major label RCA Records suggests we might be getting new music sooner rather than later. That said, the band have an extensive touring regimen ahead for the rest of the year, including a North America tour (where they will also appear at Sick New World) that will end May 28 in Toronto, Canada, before the band return home in November and December for their first arena tour of the UK, ending with a second show at The O2 on December 3.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more details of Bring Me The Horizon and Sleep Token's upcoming tour dates, visit their official websites.

Watch a full video of the band's collaboration in Brisbane below.