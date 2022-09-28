Watch Nova Twins' fuzz-soaked cover of Beyoncé’s Break My Soul

Nova Twins have made their debut appearance in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge with a gritty cover of Beyonce's newest chart-topping single, Break My Soul.

The performance took place this afternoon (September 28) as part of Live Lounge Month 2022.

During the session, the London-based rising stars (formed of vocalist/guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South) played out a revamped rendition of the house-inspired Beyonce track, turning it into an explosive alt-rock rager with plenty of fuzz-soaked riffs and biting, effortlessly cool vocals throughout.

Explaining their decision to cover the lead track from the singer's seventh studio record, 2022's Renaissance, they said: “Obviously, it’s Queen Bey but she’s our favourite, favourite human. So we thought, ‘We have to honour Beyonce’.”

Prior to the cover, Nova Twins performed their own song, Choose Your Fighter, lifted from their Mercury Prize-nominated second record, Supernova, which Metal Hammer described as "the album leading alt rock into a new future" that sees the band "spearheading the move towards a more inclusive scene".

Check out the performances below:

“It feels like we’re doing our bit to try to change the way that things are,” Georgia told Metal Hammer earlier this year. “Even just one step at a time. It feels amazing.”

“We hope the next generation will feel like, ‘I can fucking pick up a bass. I can pick up a guitar. I can scream. I can be lairy. There are options for people like us. There isn’t just one thing we have to be,’" added Amy. "We just feel honoured to be able to be in this position, and be able to open doors, bring bands on tour with us, and give them a platform like other bands did for us.”

Later this year, the duo will be playing a run of shows across the UK in Glasgow, Manchester and London, kicking off on November 10. In February 2023, they'll be setting off on a full UK and Ireland headline tour. Currently, they're performing across the US, with their next show to take place tonight (September 28) in San Francisco.