Watch Jimi Hendrix hang out with The Rolling Stones backstage in New York on his last ever birthday

The Rolling Stones trek across the US in 1969 was described as "history's first mythic rock and roll tour" by critics, a benchmark event that saw the band perform in multiple sold-out arenas, cementing themselves as world-renowned rock'n'roll stars.

To celebrate their success, the rockers welcomed a number of celebrities and fellow musicians such as Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix to hang out backstage.

On November 27, 1969, his 27th birthday, Hendrix would attend the Stones' lauded show in Madison Square Garden, and hang out with the band backstage to shoot the breeze and noodle on his guitar.

The historical moment can be seen in this rare footage below, owned by Albert Maysles, although much of it is overdubbed by audio that plays My Little One by Jimi Hendrix, recorded at Olympic Studios in London on October 5, 1967.

In the video, the musician can be seen engaging in what looks like some kind of duet or jam session with Mick Taylor, the Stones' new guitarist at the time (replacing Brian Jones), who waS playing his first tour with the band.

Elsewhere, he chats with Keith Richards, both appearing to share a joke about Linda Keith, the British fashion model who helped kickstart Hendrix's career, by famously lending him a white Fender Stratocaster owned by her then-boyfriend Richards, when the American musician was unknown.

While it's surreal to watch these iconic figures in rock history hang out together, there's an element of sadness too, for the occasion would turn out to be Jimi Hendrix's last ever birthday, as he would pass away on September 18 the following year.

