Watch Dave Grohl cover Motorhead and Thin Lizzy classics at Dio event

Last weekend saw the fifth annual Ride For Ronnie event take place in California.

The celebration of the life and work of Ronnie James Dio was launched back in 2015 and raises cash for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

This year’s gathering featured a motorcycle rally and concert hosted by Eddie Trunk and his All-Star Band – but one artist who wasn’t expected to appear was Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl.

However, he arrived unannounced just in time for a set with Black Star Riders’ Ricky Warwick and Robbie Crane, who were also joined by former Buckcherry guitarist Keith Nelson.

Grohl got behind the drum kit and the four of them proceeded to tear through covers of Motorhead’s Bomber and Thin Lizzy’s Jailbreak.

Check out video footage below.

Musicians and fans gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday morning for a ride to Los Encinos Park in Encino, where the concert took place. Along with raffles there was also a live auction to raise money for the cancer charity.

Last year’s event raised more than $50,000 for the charity, which was set up in honour of Dio, who died of stomach cancer in 2010.