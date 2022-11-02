Listen to Vended’s raging nu metal-influenced single Overall

Vended have become one of the most talked about bands of the last 12 months, thanks partly to their Slipknot connection via singer Griffin ‘Son Of Corey’ Taylor and drummer Simon ‘Spawn of Clown’ Crahan, but mostly because they make a brilliant racket of their own.

Now the five-piece have dropped brand new single, Overall. A fearsome blast of prime, nu metal-inflected noise that keeps up that strike rate, it wears its DNA proudly while blazing its own musical trail (and dare we say it, it might appeal to some of the haters who thought the new Slipknot album isn’t quite, uh, Slipknot enough).

According to Griffiin Taylor: “Overall a song about getting trapped in your own head and having your thoughts self-sabotage you. And how sometimes YOU are the only person who can help yourself get out of that headspace. ‘[The lyric] ‘I salt the wound myself’ has a double meaning; you either feel the pain from bad thoughts, or you lean into it and embrace them."

Check out the video below.