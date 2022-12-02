UK newspaper prints eerie photos of the allegedly haunted 16th century home abandoned by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour

'Urban explorer' Jeff Johns has shared photographs of the former - now abandoned - home of Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, in UK newspaper The Mirror.

Rumoured to be haunted, the house, known as Hook End Manor, is a 16th century Elizabethan property that was built in 1580 originally for the Bishop of Reading. Located in Oxfordshire, it's comprised of 11 bedrooms across 25 acres.

Gilmour moved in in 1980, however reportedly fled from the house with his wife in 1987. After a grave of a young boy was discovered in the basement in 2020, Johns suggests that it may have been the reason why the couple moved out.

The house also contains a studio, previously built by former owner Alvin Lee, which later became a world-renowned recording facility used by a number of legendary artists including Manic Street Preachers, The Cure, Marillion, Tom Jones and Rod Stewart.

Within the basement, a headstone for a seven-year-old boy known as "Little Jack" was found. He reportedly died in 1909 in the basement of the house, although the cause of death is unknown.

Speaking of the property, Johns says: “It was amazing to realise that many famous people had spent so many hours there and how much the house was worth just left there!

"This place has been empty for a very long while now, even after being sold on to many people. You could tell nobody had lived there for a very long time."

Of the potential paranormal activity in the house, he adds: “I almost felt as if I was being watched. It was only in 1987 that David Gilmour moved out of this place and there are still rumours that they moved out because his wife was so scared of paranormal activity in the house. There was also a gravestone discovered in the basement for a little boy called Little Jack. Maybe that's why they moved out."

Detailing what he saw within the abandoned house in terms of belongings, he continues, “There were many things that were left behind including beds and piano chairs. I love such shots knowing that there are a lot of memories that were created there and that it was someone’s loved home. The adrenaline rush of getting in these amazing places is wonderful.”

To see Johns' images of the property, go to Mirror.