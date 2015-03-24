Twisted Sister aim to keep going

Dee Snider says Twisted Sister are likely to continue playing after the sudden death of drummer AJ Pero at the weekend.

He passed away while on tour with Adrenaline Mob in the US. While an official cause of death has not been confirmed, Snider says the 55-year-old suffered a “massive heart attack in his sleep.”

The singer tells X17: “He’s the first one we lost. It’s very sad and the band is heartbroken.”

And while he insists it would be impossible to replace the drummer, he says: “Will we continue to play? Probably, for his family. His family will benefit from us playing, financially.”

Following confirmation of Pero’s death, Snider paid tribute by saying: “His sledgehammer assault on the drums helped drive Twisted Sister and I to greatness, and inspired me to rock every single show.”