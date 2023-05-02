Watch this woman on a 'girly weekend' with her mum accidentally gatecrash the world's biggest goth festival, Whitby Goth Weekend

We've all been there. You spend ages carefully organising a weekend away with a loved one, some friends or a family member, and you end up getting ambushed by an event that happens to be in town over the same few days that totally changes the dynamic of your stay.

That's exactly what happened to TikTok user Jade Allison when booking a fun 'girly' getaway with her mum and a few dozen friends recently. Deciding to take everyone to the quaint, coastal Yorkshire town of Whitby for the weekend, Jade was presumably looking forward to a fairly relaxed few days of hitting up some pubs and bars, scoffing seaside treats and breathing in that sweet, sweet sea air.

If you know a thing or two about Whitby and alternative culture, you can probably guess what happened next. Yep, Jade et al ended up accidentally gatecrashing the world's biggest goth festival - The Whitby Goth Weekend, which takes place twice a year and attracts goths the world over to dress up in their most fabulously vampiric attires and paint the town black for a couple of days of music and events. The latest instalment took place just last weekend, April 28-30, and Jade was accidentally there to see it all go down.

"We've come somewhere, and it's a goth weekend," she says in a video uploaded to TikTok. "And I'm fucking loving it." She then takes us on a quick mini-tour of some of Whitby Goth Weekend's most spectacularly dressed attendees.

To be fair, and without jumping to too many conclusions here, Jade looks like someone who appreciates a bit of alternative culture, so we're not too surprised she was happy to get stuck into it all.

Watch the video below. The next Whitby Goth Weekend takes place just in time for Halloween, October 27-29. Just make sure you've packed some black if you're planning to be in the area that weekend.