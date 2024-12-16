Welsh rockers Those Damn Crows, whose fourth album God-shaped Hole will be released in April, have been confirmed as the second headliner for next year's Steelhouse Festival in Wales.

Those Damn Crows join a lineup that already includes fellow headliners W.A.S.P., The Wildhearts, Lita Ford, Wolfsbane and Marisa and the Moths. Other newly announced bands include guitar whizz Sophie Lloyd and the Kris Barras Band.

"It’s with an overwhelming sense of pride that us Crows find ourselves back on top of the mountain but this time as your 2025 Sunday Headliners!," says Those Damn Crows frontman Shane Greenhall. "Seeing our name sitting at the very top of a Steelhouse poster, headlining and closing out this incredibly special festival, is quite simply a ‘dream turned reality’ scenario.

"Please be there with us as we proudly fly The Crow Flag high at the very top of our favourite Welsh rock festival. What a weekend we shall have Crow/Steelhouse family! Let’s fucking Crow!"

"I’m so excited to be appearing at Steelhouse Festival!" exclaims Sophie Lloyd. "With legends like Lita Ford, old friends like Marisa and The Moths and new friends like Those Damn Crows it looks like an epic weekend and one I’m really looking forward to bringing the Sophie Lloyd live experience to. See you there!"

"We are so excited to be heading back up the mountain for a third time," adds Kris Barras. "It's one of our favourite places to play and we are always made to feel so welcome by all of the Steelhouse crowd, it almost feels like a hometown show! It's a fantastic lineup and we are honoured to be part of it."

Steelhouse Festival takes place on July 25-27 2025. The festival site is at Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm, atop a mountain on the southern edge of the Brecon Beacons. Tickets are on sale now.