The Who’s Pete Townshend shares that he used to be pansexual

The Who’s Pete Townshend has revealed that in previous years, he thinks he would have identified as pansexual.

In a column via British tabloid newspaper The Daily Star, the guitarist/singer opened up about his former sexual habits, revealing that he used to engage in sexual activity with anybody, regardless of their biological sex, gender or gender identity. Although he might not have had the vocabulary for it at the time, he now reflects that he would have identified as pansexual – the idea that you are attracted to a person because of who they are, not what gender they identify as.

When describing the meaning behind The Who’s 1966 single I’m A Boy, Townshend said “it’s the idea of masculinity and the way that men are seen to be at a time when I often forget, to be homosexual, to be pansexual, as I think I probably was, but not anymore.”

He continues: “But I think I was ready to fall into bed with anybody that would have me. I think I forget that homosexuality was still illegal, so these adventures had to be couched in vignettes of humour and irony.”

Recently, Townshend shared news of a potential upcoming new album with The Who. The rocker revealed that album is in the running for a post-lockdown release, if financial circumstances permit.