THE PULSE £5 MUSIC PRIZE NOMINEES REVEALED

TeamRock Radio show The Pulse have launched their £5 Music Prize, a rock-flavoured spin on the Mercury Music Prize, with the fiver to be awarded on October 29, the same night as the annual music prize.

Launched on last night’s show, to recognise the contemporary rock albums that have stood out over the past 12 months in terms of “outstanding artistic achievement”, the first ever Pulse £5 Music Prize will be contested by:

Beastmilk - Climax

Marmozets - The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets

Behemoth - The Satanist

Joyce Manor - Never Hungover Again

Every Time I Die - From Parts Unknown

Jamie Lenman - Muscle Memory

To vote for who should win The Fiver, tweet @TeamRockBelong your favourite followed by #FiverPrize

Speaking about the launch of the £5 Music Prize, The Pulse host Beez had the following to say: “The past 12 months have seen so many bands dare to smash musical boundaries and, while the Mercury’s have always been reluctant to reward the talents of the rock and metal we hold dear, The Pulse is celebrating the artists that punch creative stagnation square in the face. Whether that’s Joyce Manor squeezing more hooks into 19 mins than most bands do in a lifetime, Behemoth pushing the limits of extreme metal or Jamie Lenman making an album that’s part emotive folk and part apocalyptic white noise, rock music is thriving and The Pulse will celebrate that every single year. Let’s just hope they spend the fiver wisely…”

The Pulse can be heard every weekday at 10pm on Team Rock Radio.

