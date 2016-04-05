The Cult unveil GOAT promo

The Cult have released a video for their track GOAT.

It’s taken from the band’s latest album Hidden City, which was released in February. The promo stars MMA fighter Orlando Friol and was directed by Juan Azulay and shot in Florida.

Frontman Ian Astbury says: “The film depicts amateur mixed-martial-arts fighter Orlando Friol alongside his trainer and mentor Diego de Vera of Miami’s Knockout Zone Gym.

“The song’s title is an acronym for ‘Greatest Of All Time’. We were tapping into The Cult’s identification as cultural outsiders, revealing the mystique of a lone fighter who, through discipline and integrity, rises up against all odds.”

The Cult have a number of tour dates remaining in 2016, including support slots with the reunited Guns N’ Roses in Mexico City.

Apr 05: Boston Shubert Theater, MA

Apr 06: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Apr 08: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Apr 09: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Apr 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Apr 12: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Apr 14: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Apr 15: St Petersburg Mahaffey Theater, FL

Apr 16: Miami Beach The Fillmore, FL

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico (with GNR)

Apr 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico (with GNR)

May 20: San Diego Humphrey’s, CA

May 21: Temecula Pechanga Resort & Casino, CA

Jun 09: Austin Travis County Expo Center, TX

Jun 11: Burlington Sound Of Music Festival, ON

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival, BC

Jul 09: Ottawa Blues Fest, ON