The Agonist hail producer Donaldson

The Agonist have commended producer Chris Donaldson for his work on their upcoming fourth album.

On what will be their first record with singer Vicky Psarakis, the band have returned to work with fellow Canadian Donaldson, who was behind the desk on their first three albums.

In the band’s latest studio update, drummer Simon McKay says: “The good thing about working with Chris is that he’s really calm. If you hit a bump and it’s not working, he’ll just let you work it out. There’s not much you can do other than hammer out the kinks at that point – he’ll tell you if it’s not good.”

Guitarist Danny Marino says the working relationship is a match made in heaven as far as The Agonist are concerned: “We see eye to eye on some things and we don’t see eye to eye on other things when it comes to recording production,” he says. “It’s good because sometimes you need someone to tell you ‘no’ and that you should maybe consider other ideas. The end result is a really good balance of his way of doing things and ours.”

Psarakis replaced Alissa White-Gluz, who left to front Arch Enemy. The Agonist release Eye Of Providence on Monday, November 10.