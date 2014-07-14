Sully Erna plans more solo work

Sully Erna says he will definitely release a second solo album.

The Godsmack frontman released Avalon in 2010 and says he is always messing around with an acoustic guitar and coming up with ideas that wouldn’t necessarily work for Godsmack, but that he tucks away for a future solo release.

He tells HardDrive: “The only thing I keep in my house is a drum set and acoustic guitar. I never really play electric at home. And because of that, whenever I’m noodling around, a lot of good ideas come up that are not always necessarily good for Godsmack. So I tuck those away. So, for sure, I’ll do another solo album at some point. I don’t know how long, because I’m still debating who I’m gonna use for the project.”

And Erna hopes to one day have enough solo material to embark on a string of “storyteller” shows.

He adds: “I never wanna have a ceiling over my head, I never wanna have a leash on it, I never wanna have to follow a certain format. Godsmack has built our career and we kind of identify now what we sound like and what we’re supposed to do in this industry. And even though we like to stretch out a little bit and spring out some new textures and colours, which you’ll hear on the new record, we kind of know where our place is in that world.

“With the solo stuff, I don’t ever wanna have that kind of limitations, because I think it’s the place I’d like to go one day, when this is all said and done, if I still wanna play music, I can sit up on stage with a piano and an acoustic and do one of those storytellers kind of evenings and just kind of live on more like a Billy Joel.”

Godsmack will release their new album 1000hp on Monday, August 4.

Sully Erna on Godsmack and his solo career