Slash’s son’s band have just released a single and it sounds nothing like Guns N’ Roses

S8nt Elektric, the band featuring Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash’s son London Hudson on drums, have released their new single All I Do.

The punky, power-pop anthem is the band”s fourth single, following My Eyes, A Little Taste and Subliminal.

As well as London Hudson , S8nt Elektric also feature singer Briana Carbajal, guitarists Niko Tsangaris and Eric Matt and bassist Jack Kleinman.

Formed in 2021, the band have opened for the MC5 and Mammoth WVH in the US. They recently opened for Metallica at the Prague Rocks festival in Europe.

In an interview with Brave Words (opens in new tab), Hudson explained why he chose drums over guitar. “I do play a little guitar but drums is my main passion, it really called me just because I didn’t want to fucking live in my dad’s shadow,” he explained. “‘I don’t think I can get better than him if I played guitar. I’m not trying to. I’m just trying to do my own thing, have fun, and hopefully people gel with what I do. No one’s gonna take our parents’ places. That’s not my battle; I don’t want that. I've got too many other people to take over.”

Before putting together S8nt Elektric, Hudson was a member of the short-lived Suspect208 with fellow rock star offspring Noah Weiland and Ty Trujillo, sons of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland and Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo respectively.

Listen to S8nt Elektric’s All I Do below.