See the first photos of Kerry King's new band in the studio

Following the official announcement of Kerry King's first major post-Slayer project yesterday, in which the guitarist confirmed the members of his new band, the title and release date of their first album and a brand new single, photos have emerged of King and his new bandmates in the studio together.

The shots come courtesy of former Slayer guitar tech Warren Lee, who took to social media to post the images of King, drummer Paul Bostaph (also formerly of Slayer), guitarist Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head), Kyle Sanders (HellYeah) and Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) together in Henson Studios in Los Angeles, where the quintet recorded their debut album over the space of a fortnight last year.

"I can finally talk about this," says Lee in the post. "I retired from touring in 2019 went on to get settled into a life in one place, home. Last March, I got an unexpected call from the homie himself. He needed me in LA since his usual tech, Anders was busy doing another tour. A few weeks later I was on a flight out to Los Angeles and headed to the locker to dust off the gear and get it up to speed to use for the recording. We spent 2 weeks at Henson Studios and this shit came out amazing. Very proud to have been a part of this. Once again, thank you to Kerry King for always believing in me and letting me be a part of some really cool shit."

See the photos for yourself below.

Yesterday (Monday February 5), Kerry King confirmed that his new project will release music under his own name, and that their debut studio album, From Hell I Rise, will land on May 17. The announcement was accompanied by the first song from the album, titled Idle Hands: a classic slice of full-throttle thrash metal very much in King's usual wheelhouse.

"Will Slayer tour again? I’m pretty sure that’s not going to happen," King told Rolling Stone. "Could Slayer play a show again? I’m sure there’s a scenario. Am I looking for it? No, I’m just getting ready to start my career. So if that happens, it happens. But I’m going to be doing this for the next 10 years at least."