Trending

Scar Symmetry trail preview

By ()

Swedish death metal group showcase first part of trilogy

Swedish death metal outfit Scar Symmetry have premiered a trailer for their latest album, The Singularity (Phase I – Neohumanity).

It’s due on October 6 via Nuclear Blast and is part one of a planned trilogy.

Guitarist Per Nilsson says: “The lyrical concept that drummer Henrik Ohlsson came up with for The Singularity trilogy is huge in scope, complex and awe-inspiring. The music I wrote needed to follow suit – and it is with great pride we can now present the first part in the most progressive and elaborate project in the history of Scar Symmetry.”

The Singularity (Phase I – Neohumanity) tracklist

  1. The Shape Of Things To Come 2. Neohuman 3. Limits To Infinity 4. Cryonic Harvest 5. The Spiral Timeshift 6. Children Of The Integrated Circuit 7. Neuromancers 8. Technocalyptic Cybergeddon
See more Metal Hammer news