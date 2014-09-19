Scar Symmetry trail preview

Swedish death metal outfit Scar Symmetry have premiered a trailer for their latest album, The Singularity (Phase I – Neohumanity).

It’s due on October 6 via Nuclear Blast and is part one of a planned trilogy.

Guitarist Per Nilsson says: “The lyrical concept that drummer Henrik Ohlsson came up with for The Singularity trilogy is huge in scope, complex and awe-inspiring. The music I wrote needed to follow suit – and it is with great pride we can now present the first part in the most progressive and elaborate project in the history of Scar Symmetry.”

The Singularity (Phase I – Neohumanity) tracklist