"I find the world a very strange and screwed up place. I don’t feel comfortable in the world as it is now": Queen's Brian on why Britain's political landscape makes him depressed

Brian May has shared his views on the current political landscape in Britain, declaring that it makes him feel "very depressed".

Although he insists he's not a particularly political person, Queen's guitarist takes aim at the UK's Conservative government while in conversation with The I, suggesting that the party has "wrecked Britain".

“I get very depressed by it,” May admits. “And I get very depressed by the power that some of these [right wing media] have, just full of propaganda. And that’s the reason we got Brexit. That’s the reason we got Boris Johnson.”

May continues: “These people could rig the next election as well. And we could be stuck with the same people that we’ve had for the last 10 years who have wrecked Britain. I’m not a political animal. But I do find it very frustrating that it’s so hard to find the truth these days.

"God, truth has gone out the window in this century. Nobody knows what the truth is anymore. It seems like nobody cares. I find the world a very strange and screwed up place. I don’t feel comfortable in the world as it is now.”

Of how he copes with low moods, the guitarist explains how playing music helps, and how it's been a constant source of comfort for him when battling depression generally.



"Music has fuelled my whole life. It saved my life a lot of times, because I’m a depressive person who has that on his back the whole time" he explains.

"And music is the best therapy. I think [depression] is built into my psyche. I think it’s a hereditary thing, something I’ve been aware of for a very long time. And you evolve strategies to deal with it and stay functional.”

The long-awaited reissue of the Brian May + Friends' Star Fleet Project mini-album is out today, July 14. Originally released as a three song collection in 1983, the 40th anniversary edition includes every track recorded during the original sessions.

The project featured May, alongside guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, as well as Alan Gratzer (drums), Phil Chen (bass) and Fred Mandel (keyboards). It was launched after May became inspired by the music that played over the end credits of Star Fleet, a Japanese TV series shown in the UK in 1980-81 which was a favourite watch of his son James.

