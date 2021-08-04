Queen's 50th anniversary celebrated with "unprecedented" Teddy bear release

2020 marked the 50th anniversary of the formation of Queen, but the band weren't too keen on celebrating. "We didn’t want to draw attention to how fucking ancient we are," drummer Roger Taylor old Classic Rock.

Guitarist Brian May was less succinct but no less certain. "Everybody else can celebrate it if they want,” he said. “We’d rather just celebrate being here and being alive."

And celebrate they have, none more so than German based company Steiff, who've seized the opportunity to honour Queen's big five-o by manufacturing a limited edition run of Teddy bears.

"The Queen limited edition Teddy bear is made from stunning black mohair with red velvet paw pads," claim the company. "The Teddy bear proudly wears the Queen logo crest on its chest. Celebrate Queen, the Champions of British rock, with this unprecedented Steiff Teddy bear. We are certain you will agree: Steiff Rocks!"

Produced in a limited edition of just 1971 units (what with the anniversary celebrations delayed by real world events and all that), the Queen bear should be kept "somewhere very special in your home to look at and adore for ever and ever," say Steiff.

While some my baulk at the £249 price tag, it's worth pointing out that Steiff bears can be an investment. In 2008 the company produced a limited run of 2500 Karl Lagerfeld bears, one of which sold at auction in 2018 for $3,687.26. And in 2000, one of the 665 black bears gifted to survivors of the sinking of the Titanic sold for a whacking great $136,000.

"We’ve seen huge demand for this limited edition Steiff collectable since it went online," says Steiff’s Jonny Wynbourne. "Queen Steiff Rocks is set to become an instant classic with strong pre-release sales already.”

The Steiff 50th Anniversary Queen Rock Band Bear can be pre-ordered now.

In the meantime, just look at his face! Awww.