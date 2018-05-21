Pretty Pistol launch new video for blazing single Hurricane

London garage punks Pretty Pistol have released a video for their new single Hurricane and are streaming it now only on Louder.

The song is taken from their recently-released album Welcome To The Dead Club, which was released on April 13 via Say Something Records.

The band told Louder of the single: "Hurricane is about channelling your inner dark side and embracing it. It's about finding that inner power, it's a massive fuck you."

Pretty Pistol will be holding a single release party at Camden's Lock Tavern on May 30, with CLT DRP and Wolf Cellar as support.