Parkway Drive are returning to the UK

Aussie metallers Parkway Drive are giving up their sunny winter to play a string of dates in the UK.

Joining the band on the dates in December are Carnifex, Heaven Shall Burn and Northlane. Carnifex’s vocalist Scott Lewis said: “In 2008 we visited the UK for the first time as part of the Never Say Die tour with Parkway Drive. To return six years later with our friends in Parkway is a true honour. We couldn’t be more excited to share the stage with Heaven Shall Burn and Northlane. This will be one of the biggest nights in metal. You do not want to miss it.”

Check out the poster and dates below. Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday.