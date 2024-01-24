“When I first met Paul McCartney, it was like meeting Jesus Christ”: Ozzy Osbourne reveals the celebrities who made him feel star-struck

Ozzy Osbourne has compared meeting Paul McCartney to meeting Jesus Christ.

The British metal legend made the comment during the latest episode of The Osbourne's podcast, when answering a question set for him and his wife/manager/podcast co-host Sharon by a fan called Ricardo, who asked, 'Who was the person that made each of you star-struck when meeting them in real life?'

“I’m a big Beatle fan and when I first met Paul McCartney, it was like meeting Jesus Christ,” Ozzy replied immediately. “He was a very nice man, a very nice man. And when I got a Grammy actually, he phoned up my producer [Andrew Watt, who also works with McCartney] to congratulate me. That was very, very, very special.”

After Sharon Osbourne reveals that actress Elizabeth Taylor turned her into a blushing fan-girl, Ozzy chips in again to mention late comedian Robin Williams.

“When Sharon was sick with cancer, I felt bad about leaving her in the house, so I asked if Robin Williams would come and see her,” Ozzy says. “But Sharon loved him.”



“I absolutely was so in awe of his talent, and his kindness,” Mrs O admits. “He came in, and he got into bed with me, and told me jokes for a couple of hours. It wasn't like he just popped his head around the door.”

Watch the full podcast episode below:

Earlier this week, Sharon revealed that plans are in place for Ozzy to play two emotional, final farewell shows in his hometown of Birmingham at some point in the future.



Speaking on the London stop-off of her Cut The Crap spoken word tour at the Fortune Theatre last night (Monday, January 22), Sharon reiterated that Ozzy will never again tour full-time, but that he will perform again to say goodbye to his fans.

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly’," Sharon stated, as reported by Rolling Stone.

“We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from," Sharon continued, possibly suggesting that Ozzy could be lined up to play the midlands football club's Villa Park home stadium. "His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke, yeah."