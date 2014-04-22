Napalm Death take different approach in studio

Napalm Death have confirmed they've started work on what will be their 16th album.

And they say fans can expect to hear a different between the upcoming material and 2012’s Utilitarian.

The band say in a statement: “Some of the new songs are worked out and on some we are going for a more spontaneous approach to see where it takes us.

“But so far we’re getting some cool dynamics in drum tones and songs, which will ultimately lead to a more diverse and crazy-sounding album. It’s looking good so far.”