Watch Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren smash out The Killers' Mr Brightside perfectly on drums after hearing it for the very first time

Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren has recreated the drum part to The Killers' 2004 indie rock floor-filler Mr Brightside in a new challenge.

During an appearance on the Drumeo series on YouTube, the thrash drummer is set with the task of listening to the song once before playing the track immediately after from behind the kit. However, no drums actually appear in the first play-through of the track, and Verbeuren must invent his own drum part to fit the song.

Despite never hearing the popular track beforehand - which comes to quite the surprise of the Drumeo team - the Megadeth drummer smashes out his own take brilliantly, albeit one that's a little slower than the original.

After his performance, he's told by team that they plan to send Verbeuren’s interpretation to The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr and he replies: “Ronnie, don’t hate me. I did my best, man".

Then, the Megadeth sticksman is introduced to the song in its entirety, and appears to enjoy it, as he bobs his head along with a smile on his face, before stating: "Yeah man, badass. I have to say, I can see why it's a classic. It’s a killer song. I can totally see how that would rule on stage and people would go crazy. Great drum parts, very well balanced.”

Verbeuren joined Megadeth as their drummer in 2016, and has since recorded for their 2022 album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!. He also works as session musician, and has played for a number of bands including Malevolence, The Devin Townsend Project and more.

Watch the clip below: