Little Richard denies health rumours

Little Richard has denied rumours that his health is failing, after a tweet by Bootsy Collins raised concerns.

The 83-year-old instructed his lawyer William Sobel to speak up for him following Collins’ statement that Richard needed fans’ “love and understanding right now.”

Sobel tells Rolling Stone: “I spoke to him today. He said, ‘I’m really annoyed. Not only is my family not gathering around me because I’m ill, but I’m still singing. I don’t perform like I used to, but I have my singing voice, I walk around. I’m healthy.’”

Richard retired from live performance in 2013, after making his last appearance the previous year. He said at the time: “I don’t feel like doing anything right now. I think my legacy should be that, when I started in showbusiness, there wasn’t no such thing as rock’n’roll.”

Sobel says: “I don’t know how many 83-year-olds still get up and rock it out every week, but in light of the rumours, I wanted to tell you that he’s vivacious and conversant about a ton of different things. He’s still very active in a daily routine.”

