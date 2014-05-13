Little Matador get in the ring

Little Matador release their new single ‘Reasons’ on June 16, and it's accompanied by another video with a twist.

The band’s last video was a rather riotous affair set in a gentleman’s club. It prompted us to write about the history of the strip club in rock video, and this one is no less confounding.

In the clip, singer Nathan Connolly somehow ends up in a boxing ring, squaring up against Lisa Anderson, two-time boxing champion (we suspect that this last bit might be made up, and that the nice lady in question is actually an actor). The rest of the band look on, bemused, as the story unfolds… and quite a story it is.

Little Matador’s debut album was released last month, and the band have several dates lined-up over the summer.

June 28th - Royal Hospital, Dublin (supporting Biffy Clyro)

July 4th - Sonipshere, Hertfordshire

July 11th - T in the Park, Kinross

July 13th - Wakestock, Abersoch

August 17th - Belsonic, Belfast (supporting Biffy Clyro)