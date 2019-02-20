Listen to a snippet of a new solo track by Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan

Duff McKagan has released a small snippet of new music from his upcoming solo album.

The short atmospheric piano-led piece features the lyrics: “Blackened days, we’ve lost our way, so gather round,” before it fades away to reveal two live shows with Shooter Jennings.

McKagan will play Philadelphia’s Theatre Of The Living Arts on May 30 and the City Winery in Washington on May 31.

Listen to the clip below.

News about the as-yet-untitled album came to light late last year, when it was revealed that the Guns N’ Roses bassist had been working with producer Jennings at Station House Studios in Echo Park, California.

The record is said to be a musical follow-up McKagan’s 2015 book, How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions).

Duff said: “I wrote a couple of articles about historical places I passed through on this last tour and people kept asking if that was going to be the focus of my next book.

“But an unseen and irrepressible force guided me to write little vignettes of reflective prose… little instant-reactions.

“The heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide I have experienced over the last two and a half years of traveling this globe of ours coerced these words into songs that tell my truth, and one that I hope will spread and help us all.

“I do this for my daughters. I do this for my love of where I grew up. I do this, because I truly feel it must be done and said right now.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.