Why isn’t drummer Rob Bourdon part of the new Linkin Park? The band explain

Linkin Park have explained why drummer Rob Bourdon is no longer part of the band.

Bourdon was a founding member of Linkin Park and part of the nu metal titans from 1996 to 2017. However, upon the band’s much-anticipated comeback last night (September 5), the drummer was absent from the lineup, replaced by Colin Brittain. Late vocalist Chester Bennington is also being filled in for, his parts performed by Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara.

In a new interview with Billboard, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda has explained why Bourdon is no longer with Linkin Park, saying the drummer grew increasingly distant from 2017.

“Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band,” Shinoda says. “And we understood that – it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The Hybrid Theory re-release [in 2020] and Papercuts release [this April], he didn’t show up for anything.

“So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

Shinoda also spoke about the involvement of Brittain, who’s previously written and produced songs for A Day To Remember, Papa Roach and All Time Low.

“He’s playing drums in the live show, and drums are his first instrument, but he plays guitar and bass and keyboard, and he produces and mixes. We have a similar way of looking at music, of starting from scratch, and I really enjoyed working with him and bouncing ideas back-and-forth.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Linkin Park will release their next album, From Zero, on November 15. The band are embarking on a world tour this month. See dates and details below.

Linkin Park: FROM ZERO (Livestream) - YouTube Watch On

Sep 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, United States

Sep 16: New York Barclays Center, United States

Sep 22: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 24: London The O2, United Kingdom

Sep 28: Seoul INSPIRE Arena, South Korea

Nov 11: Bogota Coliseo Medplus, Colombia