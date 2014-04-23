Linkin Park changed in a moment

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has discussed the moment he decided to change direction over the band's upcoming album The Hunting Party.

He’s previously told how they decided to pursue a harder, heavier sound on the follow-up to 2012’s Living Things.

In the trailer video below, Shinoda says: “There was a point last year when I was making stuff. I listened to it one day and I just realised it was wrong.

“I was estimating something I liked listening to – not something I wanted to be making.”

The change of direction has inspired the entire band, not least vocalist Chester Bennington, who says: “When I heard the opening riff to Guilty All The Same, I hadn’t felt that kind of excitement for a long time.”

The Hunting Party is released on June 17, days after Linkin Park perform classic album Hybrid Theory in full at Download.

Linkin Park talk The Hunting Party