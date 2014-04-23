Trending

Linkin Park changed in a moment

By Metal Hammer  

Mike Shinoda talks about the revelation that led up to change of direction for upcoming album The Hunting Party

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has discussed the moment he decided to change direction over the band's upcoming album The Hunting Party.

He’s previously told how they decided to pursue a harder, heavier sound on the follow-up to 2012’s Living Things.

In the trailer video below, Shinoda says: “There was a point last year when I was making stuff. I listened to it one day and I just realised it was wrong.

“I was estimating something I liked listening to – not something I wanted to be making.”

The change of direction has inspired the entire band, not least vocalist Chester Bennington, who says: “When I heard the opening riff to Guilty All The Same, I hadn’t felt that kind of excitement for a long time.”

The Hunting Party is released on June 17, days after Linkin Park perform classic album Hybrid Theory in full at Download.

Linkin Park talk The Hunting Party