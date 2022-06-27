Leprous turn back the clock with blistering live version of The Price at Midsummer Prog

Norway's Leprous revisited The Congregation for their headline set at Midsummer Prog 2022 in the Netherlands

Leprous
(Image credit: Bjørn Tore Moen)

Midsummer Prog headliners Leprous treated fans to a performance of one of their most popular live songs at the 2022 event in Valkenburg in the Netherlands. The Price – taken from their fourth album, 2015's The Congregation – was part of a "by request set" as voted for in an online poll.

The rescheduled open-air event returned on June 25, 2022 for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. Also on the line-up were Antimatter, Mystery, RPWL, Klone and Perfect Storm.

In the clip, frontman Einar Solberg can be seen joking with the audience before leading the art-rock group into the album opener, which he had previously told Prog was "really difficult" to play. The set also included new tracks Running Low, Castaway Angels and Out Of Here, all taken from the band's seventh album Aphelion, released via InsideOut in 2021.

The performance was part of Leprous' delayed 20th anniversary shows, which included a slot at Hellfest in France, as well as upcoming UK appearances at Radar Festival in Guildford on July 29 and ArcTanGent Festival in Somerset on August 20. This autumn, the band head to North America for a 24-date tour, which opens in  Athens, Georgia on September 6. 

