Legendary Motörhead frontman Lemmy may have skipped this planet for a more interesting one nearly nine years ago, but his band and brand remain iconic, and the latest edition to the catalogue is a lot more interesting than yet another Warpig t-shirt. It's a book of doodles, scrawled in Lemmy's own hand.

"Lemmy was a proud doodler and writer, filling many journals over the years," reads a statement announcing the publication. "He always hoped to see a collection of his unique insights into life get published, and so it is that Motörhead is proud to announce the 500 hand-numbered, limited-edition release of Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles Of Lemmy Kilmister 1st Esq., a highly anticipated collector’s item, sold exclusively online.

"Showing some of Lemmy’s finest doodles, Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles offers an unfiltered peek into the mind of a man whose view of the world was wryly humorous and timelessly prescient.

"Each page is a tribute to Lemmy’s unique ability to capture life and those who live it with his trademark unapologetic attitude and a wicked sense of humour. This limited-edition release both fulfils a wish he had to see these musings in print, as well as celebrating the true essence of one of rock's most influential figures."

An official trailer for the book has been released, soundtracked by Back At The Funny Farm, from 1983's Another Perfect Day album. Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles Of Lemmy Kilmister 1st Esq. is limited to just 500 copies, and is available to order now.

Motörhead "Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles" - YouTube Watch On