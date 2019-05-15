Kiss team up with Crocs for new range of footwear

When it comes to branded merchandise, Kiss are hard to beat.

The band’s name can be see on a whole host of items, from pinball tables and mugs, to the famous Kiss Kasket, bottle openers, Funko figures and more.

But their latest collaboration walks all over all the others – as Kiss have teamed up with Crocs for four new pairs of footwear.

The Bayaband Clog features the band’s faces along the sides of the shoe, while the top sports a flame and the famous Kiss logo. Meanwhile, the Bayaband II Clog is a much more colourful affair, showing a multi-coloured logo and has a patterned side.

The standard Clog is all black, with the logo presented in classic yellow and black on the top, while the Platform Clog does exactly what it says – with a black and silver finish.

All four pairs are now available to purchase, with the announcement coming just as Kiss are about to kick off the European leg of their End Of The Road tour.

Kiss End Of The Road 2019 UK, European & Russian tour dates

May 27: Leipzig Messe, Germany

May 29: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 31: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

Jun 02: Essen Georg-Melches Stadium, Germany

Jun 04: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 05: Hannover Expo-Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: St Petersburg Ice Arena, Russia

Jun 13: Moscow Dynamo Stadium, Russia

Jun 16: Kiev NSA Olympic Stadium, Ukraine

Jun 18: Krakov Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 25: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 27: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 28: Trondheim Rocks Festival, Norway

Jul 02: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy

Jul 04: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 06: Iffezheim Rennbahn, Germany

Jul 09: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Jul 11: London The O2, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jul 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK