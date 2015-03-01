Kid Rock takes on Beyonce

Kid Rock is facing an online backlash from Beyonce fans following comments he made about the diva’s status as a superstar.

In an interview promoting his newly-released 10th album, First Kiss, Rock says he’s “flabbergasted” by Beyonce worship.

He tells Rolling Stone: “Beyonce, to me, doesn’t have a fucking Purple Rain, but she’s the biggest thing on Earth. How can you be that big without at least one Sweet Home Alabama or Old Time Rock & Roll?

“People are like, ‘Beyonce’s hot. Got a nice fucking ass.’ I’m like, ‘Cool, I like skinny white chicks with big tits.’ Doesn’t really fucking do much for me.”

In a follow-up story, Rolling Stone reports Beyonce fans have launched an online attack against the Detroit rocker, posting hateful and violent comments on his social media sites while hiding behind anonymous handles.

For his part, Rock seems to be having fun with the nonsense, posting an image of Raid bug spray on his Instagram page without comment while attracting more anonymous hate.

Rock will head out on a North American tour in support of his new album with co-headliners Foreigner. Starting in late June, the three-month run sees Rock once again freeze ticket prices at $20 – a cost he introduced during his Best Night Ever tour in 2013.