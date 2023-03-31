Keith Richards sent Jimmy Page a magnum of champagne for playing on the first Rolling Stones single co-written by Ronnie Wood

The Rolling Stones Keith Richards sent fellow English guitar legend Jimmy Page a magnum of champagne after the former Led Zeppelin man contributed a solo to the Stones' 1986 single One Hit (To The Body).

The song was the first Rolling Stones single to be co-written by Ronnie Wood, and it was Wood who invited Page to guest on the recording.

"Ronnie Wood had got in touch with me while I was staying at the Plaza Hotel in New York and invited me to come to the studio and lay down some guitar on a track of Keith’s," Page recalled in a recent Instagram post. "I was really up for this idea as I had done some studio work before on a track playing with Keith at Ronnie’s studio at The Wick in Richmond, England.⁣"

"Actually, the session was not for Keith’s album, it was The Rolling Stones’ and I overdubbed a number of solos over the track. I think it worked out pretty good. Keith kindly sent me a magnum of champagne after the session."

Somewhat ironically, One Hit... was not a hit: in fact, the second single from the Stones' 1986 album Dirty Work peaked at number 80 on the UK singles' chart, making it, at the time, the group's their lowest-charting single in the UK.

With tensions between Jagger and Richards intensifying, The Rolling Stones didn't tour Dirty Work, with the two musicians opting to make solo records instead: Richards released Talk Is Cheap in 1988, while Jagger followed up 1985's She's The Boss, with 1987's Primitive Cool. The Stones would re-group again for 1989's more successful Steel Wheels album.



"I still really enjoy playing with the Stones," Keith Richards insisted to Classic Rock during the making of Dirty Work. "I’ve played with loads of other people, too, you know, but I know that whatever it is I do, I can still do it better with the Stones."