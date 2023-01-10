ITV football pundit Ally McCoist feared colleague Roy Keane would "kill" him if he interrupted his World Cup sunbathing by playing Rammstein

By Paul Brannigan
Ex-Rangers legend and metalhead Ally McCoist considered trolling a sunbathing Roy Keane with a blast of Rammstein, but thought better of it

Football fans will be all too aware of former Manchester United and Ireland captain Roy Keane's uncompromising, no-nonsense reputation: younger readers seeking an example might wish to investigate the historical connection between Keane and Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland, as outlined in Keane's 2002 autobiography (key sentence: "Take that you cunt.") Under the circumstances, it's understandable that fellow ITV football pundit, and Rangers/Scotland legend, Ally McCoist opted not to troll Keane during a spot of World Cup rest and recuperation by blasting Rammstein at him as the two former pros enjoyed a spot of sunbathing in Quatar.

"I thought he would kill me!" McCoist admitted.

The former Rangers striker, 60, shared the anecdote during a stint on TalkSport radio's Breakfast show this morning (January 10). The story goes that McCoist decided to go for a swim on an afternoon off from punditry duties, and spotted Keane on a sunbed on the otherwise deserted beach adjacent to the duo's hotel.

"I’m thinking there’s absolutely no danger that he wants to see me," McCoist admits with a laugh, as he shares the story with his fellow presenters. "Initially I thought I would pull up my sunbed right next to him, turn on my Rammstein, and see where it takes us... I thought I'll stick on Rammstein and have a chat with him."

As the TalkSport presenters burst into laughter at the image, McCost adds, "I nearly did but I thought he would kill me!"

Watch the clip below:

This is not the first time that McCoist has displayed his love of heavy music.

In December 2021, at half-time during the Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Hibs, the former football was seen lip-syncing to Metallica's Enter Sandman in a clip shared on Twitter by his broadcasting colleague Emma Dodds. 

McCoist is also a confirmed Iron Maiden fan: in 2007, when McCoist was assistant manager at Rangers, and a captain on BBC quiz show A Question Of Sport, Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, then moonlighting as a pilot with charter firm Astraeus, asked to fly Rangers to a UEFA Cup fixture in Israel specifically so that he could meet the ex-footballer.

A spokesman for Astraeus told The Herald newspaper: "Bruce is a huge fan of Ally McCoist and was desperate to meet him so they could have a good laugh and talk about Question of Sport. McCoist is also a big Iron Maiden fan so it would have been mutual appreciation. I'm not sure if he will be able to stay for the game."

