ITV football pundit Ally McCoist feared colleague Roy Keane would "kill" him if he interrupted his World Cup sunbathing by playing Rammstein

Football fans will be all too aware of former Manchester United and Ireland captain Roy Keane's uncompromising, no-nonsense reputation: younger readers seeking an example might wish to investigate the historical connection between Keane and Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland, as outlined in Keane's 2002 autobiography (key sentence: "Take that you cunt.") Under the circumstances, it's understandable that fellow ITV football pundit, and Rangers/Scotland legend, Ally McCoist opted not to troll Keane during a spot of World Cup rest and recuperation by blasting Rammstein at him as the two former pros enjoyed a spot of sunbathing in Quatar.



"I thought he would kill me!" McCoist admitted.

The former Rangers striker, 60, shared the anecdote during a stint on TalkSport radio's Breakfast show this morning (January 10). The story goes that McCoist decided to go for a swim on an afternoon off from punditry duties, and spotted Keane on a sunbed on the otherwise deserted beach adjacent to the duo's hotel.



"I’m thinking there’s absolutely no danger that he wants to see me," McCoist admits with a laugh, as he shares the story with his fellow presenters. "Initially I thought I would pull up my sunbed right next to him, turn on my Rammstein, and see where it takes us... I thought I'll stick on Rammstein and have a chat with him."

As the TalkSport presenters burst into laughter at the image, McCost adds, "I nearly did but I thought he would kill me!"

Watch the clip below:

🏖️ “I went to the beach and the only person there… Roy Keane.”❌ “I’m thinking there’s absolutely no danger that he wants to see me.”👍 “He looks at me, puts his earphones in and stuck his thumb up.”Ally tells us of a beach encounter with Roy Keane at the World Cup 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RtNgSQCVmOJanuary 10, 2023 See more

This is not the first time that McCoist has displayed his love of heavy music.



In December 2021, at half-time during the Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Hibs, the former football was seen lip-syncing to Metallica's Enter Sandman in a clip shared on Twitter by his broadcasting colleague Emma Dodds.

The half-time entertainment was top notch today 😂😆 Bloody love this guy! #neveradullmoment pic.twitter.com/ptUEwmxkAODecember 19, 2021 See more

McCoist is also a confirmed Iron Maiden fan: in 2007, when McCoist was assistant manager at Rangers, and a captain on BBC quiz show A Question Of Sport, Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, then moonlighting as a pilot with charter firm Astraeus, asked to fly Rangers to a UEFA Cup fixture in Israel specifically so that he could meet the ex-footballer.



A spokesman for Astraeus told The Herald newspaper: "Bruce is a huge fan of Ally McCoist and was desperate to meet him so they could have a good laugh and talk about Question of Sport. McCoist is also a big Iron Maiden fan so it would have been mutual appreciation. I'm not sure if he will be able to stay for the game."