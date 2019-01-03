Iron Maiden’s original lineup get back together for the first time in four decades

Steve Harris recently met up with three of his old Iron Maiden bandmates for the first time in more than four decades.

The Maiden bassist – who formed the band on Christmas Day 1975 – was pictured with original vocalist Paul Mario Day along with guitarists Dave Sullivan and Terry Rance. The only missing member from the early lineup was drummer Ron ‘Rebel’ Matthews.

The picture was taken by Steve ‘Loopy’ Newhouse, with both he and Day uploading the shot to their Facebook accounts.

Day says: “The gang almost all together since 1976, or there abouts. I cannot begin to tell you how good it feels. Tonight will be burned in my memory for life. I may say more later after I process this evening.”

The Iron Maiden lineup changed several times prior to the recording and release of Iron Maiden’s debut EP The Soundhouse Tapes in 1979, which featured Harris, vocalist Paul Di’Anno, drummer Doug Sampson and guitarists Dave Murray and Paul Cairns.