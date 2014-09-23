Iggy Pop to give John Peel Lecture

Iggy Pop has been chosen to give this year’s John Peel lecture, and he’ll discuss the concept of free music in a capitalist society, it’s been confirmed.

His speech is to be broadcast live on BBC 6 Music, where he’s been hosting a weekly show since March. It will later be shown on BBC Four.

The annual lecture is named after iconic DJ John Peel, and has previously been presented by Pete Townshend and Billy Bragg.

Pop says: “John did a lot to give others a voice – and that’s the most important gift you can give. He wasn’t defined by any system. Because of that his show became an exciting location, kind of like a shop that’s a good hang. It was a social as well as a musical phenomenon.”

The veteran frontman admits he’s never given a lecture before, but describes his chosen subject as “a struggle which never ends.”

Earlier this year he thanked the BBC for rekindling his love of music by giving him the Sunday radio slot. He later said he wasn’t sure if the Stooges had a future after the death of drummer Scott Asheton, brother of later guitarist Ron.