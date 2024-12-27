"I cut grass all day long." What Joey Belladonna did when he was fired by Anthrax

Joey Belladonna has revealed that he found a very different way to make a living when he was fired by Anthrax in 1992.

The vocalist was let go by the thrash band over creative differences and replaced by John Bush. He would return to the lineup on a temporary basis in 2005 and then permanently in 2010.

After his firing in the early 90s, Belladonna wasn't struggling financially, but he did need to keep himself busy.

While also working on various music projects, he also took a a job – alongside his wife – at a "horse barn" after his "unexpected" dismissal.

He tells MusicInterviewCorner: "It was unexpected and it wasn't my idea and I wouldn't have preferred it. But it happened. And I just maintained myself.

"I was actually working in a horse barn for a couple of years. I was maintenance, and Krista, my wife, we both worked at a pretty famous riders' facility.

"I cut grass all day. It was so big there, I couldn't complete all my work each day. It was a long, long day. It took me two, three days to weedy the whole place.

"A lot of people don't realise that you would even do that. I didn't really necessarily have to do that job. It was one of those things that fell into place and I enjoyed it and I got a lot of experience from it.

"But I also had a band. I was doing some cover music and I was playing drums. And it was kind of like the old days for me. So I just continued to do that and work on some original music and stuff.

"I kept myself busy. I didn't really fall apart. I kept busy and just waited for some time, and all of a sudden I'd come back. So here I am."

Since returning to the fold full-time in 2010, Belladonna has appeared on 2011 album Worship Music and 2016's For All Kings.