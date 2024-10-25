Hollywood star Helen Mirren is sad that Kurt Cobain didn't live to see the invention of satellite navigation

Hollywood legend Dame Helen Mirren has aged better than many, so it's only natural that she should have some thoughts on the aging process. What no one expects is for her to invoke the name of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in the process. But she has.

In the latest edition of Brave New World, the podcast hosted by Evgeny Lebedev, Russian businessman and owner of UK newspaper The Evening Standard, Mirren talks about her own Russian heritage, reflects on spirituality, and talks about advances in technology.

Asked about staying youthful, Mirren insists that getting older is merely the result of great good fortune, while others are "lost along the way."

“I always say it’s so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did because he never saw GPS!" says Mirren. "And GPS is the most wonderful thing! To watch my little blue spot walking down the street, I just find it completely magical and unbelievable.

Mirren goes on to express her gratitude for growing up in a world where technology didn't dominate our lives as it does today.

“From this point on, the human world will only know technology unless there’s some unbelievably catastrophic event and only a few people left on the planet,” she says. “And everything, everything has been destroyed from this point on. For the rest of humanity, however long humanity survives, it will be a world of technology.

"I’m so grateful that I was of a generation that knew the world before technology. And you know we will die out eventually.”

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The full episode is embedded below.