Here Lies Man launch That Much Closer To Nothing: swirling, Afrobeat rock weirdness

Here Lies Man - You Will Know Nothing 1. Animal Noises

2. Summon Fire

3. Blindness

4. That Much Closer

5. Hell (Wooly Tail)

6. Voices At The Window

7. Taking the Blame

8. Fighting

9. Floating On Water

10. Memory Games

11. You Ought To Know Pre-order from Amazon or Riding Easy

Here Lies Man, the psychedelic afrobeat doom rockers whose self-titled debut album rode high on many an end-of-year list in 2017, have released Too Much Closer To Nothing, the new single from the forthcoming follow-up, You Will Know Nothing.

Too Much Closer To Nothing is the second track to emerge from the new album, following the release of Fighting last month. Like that song, it's a small step away from the murky, other-worldly atmosphere that dominated their debut, towards something no less trippy but altogether more focussed.

“We wanted to go deeper with the sonic experience,” says founder and frontman Michael Garcia. “Even though it sounds more hi-fi than the first record, it was important that it didn’t sound too polished.”

“We’re very conscious of how the rhythms service the riffs. Tony Iommi’s innovation was to make the riff the organizing principle of a song. We are taking that same approach but employing a different organizing principle: For Iommi it was the blues, for us it comes directly from Africa."

“We dove deep into the texture of the music, beyond the groove and the riff,” adds drummer Geoff Mann (son of jazz musician Herbie Mann.) “Although something might sound like one instrument, there are subtle layers shifting through. It’s definitely a headphone album.”

You Will Know Nothing will be released on June 15th, 2018 via Riding Easy Records. The band are on tour in the US throughout the summer (dates below).

Here Lies Man on tour

May 22: San Diego Soda Bar, CA

Jun 05: West Asheville The Mothlight, NC

Jun 06: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 08: Orlando Will's Pub, FL

Jun 09: Tallahassee The Wilbury, FL

Jun 10: Baton Rouge Spanish Moon, LA, Jun

Jun 12: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Jun 13: Austin The Barracuda, TX

Jun 14: Fort Worth The Ridglea Room, TX

Jun 15: Memphis Growlers, TN

Jun 26: Seattle Nectar Lounge, WA

Jun 27: Bellingham The Shakedown, WA

Jun 28: Vancouver The Fox Cabaret, BC

Jul 01: Chico Naked Lounge Chico, LA

Jul 02: San Francisco The Chapel, CA

Jul 05: Los Angeles Resident, CE

Aug 27: Ferndale The Parliament Room at Otus Supply, MI

Aug 31: Los Angeles Levitt Pavilion, CA

Oct 12: Lake Perris Moreno Beach, CA