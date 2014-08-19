Hellyeah had lot to prove on Blood For Blood

Hellyeah's Kyle Sanders says everyone in the band had something to prove with their latest record Blood For Blood.

Bass player Sanders was brought in to replace Bob ‘Zilla’ Kakaha as the band prepared to record their fourth album. Kakaha was sacked last year along with Greg Tribbett, with the remaining members describing the working atmosphere as toxic.

Sanders says the line-up changes helped focus everyone on the job at hand and he insists Blood For Blood is their best work to date.

He tells PMTV: “Things were kind of falling apart with other members in the past and on this record everyone had something to prove. This is the most focused record of every one. It’s the best record yet.

“We’re glad to be playing six or seven songs off that record right now. Before we were only playing two or three which was killing us. Now we’re playing pretty much the whole thing.”

Sanders also discusses the band’s appearance at Bloodstock and his latest onstage bass rig.