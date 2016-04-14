Heavy Metal Truants is back for 2016

Heavy Metal Truants at one of many pub stops on the ride last year

Are you going to Download festival? Do you like cycling? Do you like metal? Well get involved with Heavy Metal Truants!

The annual Heavy metal Truants bike ride to Donington is now accepting signups for this year’s ride and they want YOU! Founded by TeamRock Editor-In-Chief Alexander Milas and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, the Truants have raised £232,000 for Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Childline since 2012.

The bike ride starts at London’s Alexandra Palace and ends at the hallowed heavy metal grounds of Donington Park – just in time for Download festival. It’s a 170 mile ride and not for the faint of heart, but you’ll be riding alongside some of the raddest people in metal – last year Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg joined us for the journey!

Are you up for the challenge?

There’s a £250 entry fee that gets you a rented bike, hotel accommodation and food. Pus the ride is supported by qualified medics and mechanics to make sure you get to Download in one piece.

For information on how to join go to www.heavymetaltruants.com.

See you on the road!

Heavy Metal Truants: Powerful Stuff