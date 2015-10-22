Heaven’s Basement split with singer Buchanan

Heaven’s Baseman have split with frontman Aaron Buchanan, and they’ve brought in We Are Harlot’s Danny Worsnip as a stand-in for their upcoming shows.

The band report that the lineup change is amicable, and Worsnop’s temporary position gives them time to recruit the perfect full-time replacement.

Buchanan joined the band in 2011 after the departure of Richie Hevanz, and appeared on 2012 debut album* Filthy Empire*.

Heaven’s Basement say: “We’ve all had a fantastic few years but we simply feel that our time together has run its course.

“We’ll be looking for a new singer to move forward with and are excited for this new era. We can’t wait to bring to life all of the new music that we have written and to get back onstage for you as soon as possible.”

Buchanan adds: “The break between the band and myself is quite amicable and simple – we are going in different directions.

“So that’s it really, the end of this chapter and the beginning of something new. I’d be very pleased to have you on board with the next venture, whatever it may be.”

Heaven’s Basement will play three shows with Worsnop in December:

Dec 03: Southampton Engine Room

Dec 04: Bristol Marble Factory

Dec 06: Planet Rockstock, Trecco Bay